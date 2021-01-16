Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.07.

NYSE:DVN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

