Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

