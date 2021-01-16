Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

DWNI stock opened at €41.30 ($48.59) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.88.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.