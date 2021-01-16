Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.41 ($20.48).

DEQ opened at €18.17 ($21.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.54. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.05 and a 200-day moving average of €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

