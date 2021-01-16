Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:DB opened at $11.62 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 923,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 914,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 612,102 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

