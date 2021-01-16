Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 403.25 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.22.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.