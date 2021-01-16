Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

