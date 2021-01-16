Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

