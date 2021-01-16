Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENLAY. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

