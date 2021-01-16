Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after buying an additional 1,480,811 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

