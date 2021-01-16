Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.10

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 48378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $543,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

