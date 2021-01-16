Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.96.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 114.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

