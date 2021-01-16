Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

DESP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

DESP stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Despegar.com by 59.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 407.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

