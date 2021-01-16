Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.
DESP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.
DESP stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $797.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Despegar.com by 59.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 407.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.
