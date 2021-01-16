Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.15 at Raymond James

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) alerts:

TSE:DML opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$658.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,049.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.