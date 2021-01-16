Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

