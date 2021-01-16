Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 614,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 586,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Denbury alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $5,231,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.