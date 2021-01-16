DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNACF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $$18.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.61. DeNA has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that DeNA will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

