DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,121.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DNACF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $$18.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.61. DeNA has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.23.
About DeNA
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
