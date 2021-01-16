Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

