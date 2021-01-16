Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Short Interest Up 64.3% in December

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPDW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,541. Deep Down has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 80.04%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

