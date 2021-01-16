DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

DCP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

DCP stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

