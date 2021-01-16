DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) PT Raised to GBX 7,569 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC plc (DCC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) stock opened at GBX 5,714 ($74.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. DCC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,482.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,032.37.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

