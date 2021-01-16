Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter.

DFNL stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

