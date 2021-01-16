Davis Rea LTD. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

