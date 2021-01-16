David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 85 Shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC) Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 84 shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

LON NUC opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £130.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.