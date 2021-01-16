Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 2,267,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

