Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.94.

DDOG opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. Datadog has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 96,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $10,770,483.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,857,269.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,062,840 shares of company stock valued at $207,435,467. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

