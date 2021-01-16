Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,123 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $317,976.72.

On Friday, November 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $99.84. 1,451,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

