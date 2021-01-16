Daryl G. Byrd Sells 13,740 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,347 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

