DAPS Coin Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $106,574.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00504989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.10 or 0.04183343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,190,242,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.