Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $167,930.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,847.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

