Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $167,930.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,847.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
