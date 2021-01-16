Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,206,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $236.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

