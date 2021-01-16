Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 5.2%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 1,740,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,738,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dana by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

