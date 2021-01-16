Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 5.2%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 1,740,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,738,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.
DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.
The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dana by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dana (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
