Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $693.62

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $693.62 and traded as high as $787.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $780.00, with a volume of 86,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 748.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62 shares of company stock worth $45,808.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

