Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $240,625.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,052 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $21,176.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,231 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $21,111.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.