CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.65.

CONE stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 666.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 805,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 71.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,752,000 after purchasing an additional 472,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 101.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 471,216 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

