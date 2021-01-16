CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.48 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $3.74 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00401128 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,660.70 or 0.99947206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

