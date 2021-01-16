Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CYAN stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cyanotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

In other Cyanotech news, Director Michael A. / Davis acquired 41,845 shares of Cyanotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $107,960.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $31,267.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.