CX Institutional Sells 1,360 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

