CX Institutional Purchases 269 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Welltower were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

NYSE WELL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.