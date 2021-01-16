CX Institutional Has $37,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CX Institutional grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,947,000 after buying an additional 375,107 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after buying an additional 341,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

