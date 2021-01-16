CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

