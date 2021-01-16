CX Institutional Buys 344 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Twitter were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 189.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

