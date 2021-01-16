CX Institutional Buys 319 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

