CX Institutional Buys 125 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

