CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,250.82

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,250.82 and traded as high as $1,474.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,446.00, with a volume of 162,937 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,446.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,250.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

