CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $266,443.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

