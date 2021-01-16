CVA Family Office LLC Has $103,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

