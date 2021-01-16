Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cutera were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of CUTR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

