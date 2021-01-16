Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

