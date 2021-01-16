CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 9.1% Higher

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.92. 1,753,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 641,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

