CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 9.1% Higher

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.92. 1,753,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 641,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.13.
In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.